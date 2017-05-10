US pledges support for Kosovo, Europe...

US pledges support for Kosovo, European Union hopes

14 hrs ago

The U.S. embassy in Pristina has called on Kosovo's outgoing Cabinet to continue to "to serve Kosovo's citizens - all of them - who are their employers." A statement issued Wednesday assured Kosovo that the U.S. will "continue in our steadfast support for Kosovo, its citizens, and its path to full Euro-Atlantic integration."

Chicago, IL

