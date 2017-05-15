US diplomat trying to mediate compromise in Albania politics
" A senior U.S. official has arrived in Tirana in the last effort to resolve the political crisis in which the opposition is demanding a caretaker cabinet to guide the country to a free and fair parliamentary election next month. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Hoyt Brian Jee was in Tirana on Monday to try to convince Prime Minister Edi Rama of the Socialist Party and main opposition Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha reach a compromise ahead of the June 18 parliamentary election.
