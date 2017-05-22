Ukip's Patrick O'Flynn: Tory social care plan is 'nastiest' policy in years

Pensioners should threaten to vote Ukip to force a u-turn on "devastating" Tory social care proposals, the party's economic spokesman has said. Ukip economic spokesman Patrick O'Flynn says Tory treating public 'like fools' over social care plans pic.twitter.com/MH3pG3eq7T Ukip's Patrick O'Flynn said the controversial Tory manifesto pledge to shake up social care funding was the "nastiest" policy in recent years, which would mean elderly people have to pay for care in their own home if they have assets exceeding A 100,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.