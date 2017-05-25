UK bomber said to have told mother a ...

UK bomber said to have told mother a Forgive mea before blast

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

Britons faced stepped-up security, authorities pushed forward with raids they said were uncovering key evidence and a trans-Atlantic rift opened Thursday in the aftermath of a deadly concert bombing. The investigation of the Manchester Arena attack that killed 22 people extended across Europe and into Libya, where most of the suspected bomber's family lived.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin 15 min CodeTalker 77
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... 3 hr True Christian wi... 1
News German police arrest suspected militants as Ber... 16 hr Evilgelicalling 2
News 1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to... May 21 Rainbow Cookie Mo... 1
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) May 16 Lottery Traitors 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,862 • Total comments across all topics: 281,294,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC