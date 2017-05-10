U.S. Urges Kosovo To Ratify Montenegr...

U.S. Urges Kosovo To Ratify Montenegro Border Deal

The United States is calling on Kosovo to ratify a border-demarcation deal with Montenegro, saying the domestic political gridlock over the agreement is damaging the Balkan nation's international credibility. The U.S. Embassy in Kosovo's capital, Pristina, said in a May 8 statement that, among other things, the delay is preventing Kosovo's citizens from traveling freely in Europe.

