Twitter loses its head over Buckingha...

Twitter loses its head over Buckingham Palace's 'emergency meeting'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Salinas Californian

Twitter loses its head over Buckingham Palace's 'emergency meeting' There was genuine concern for the health of the United Kingdom's two most famous nonagenarians. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: https://usat.ly/2pK7V9i Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, smiles during his visit to Lord's Cricket Ground to open the new Warner Stand, in London.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) 4 hr About time 13,280
News Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14) 4 hr About time 7
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) 5 hr About time 38
News The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn... Tue Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd... May 2 USA Today 2
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) May 1 Tm Cln 26
News In Britain, between a rock and a hard place Apr 30 Advents 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,956 • Total comments across all topics: 280,773,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC