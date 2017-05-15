Tusk gets new summons to testify as w...

Tusk gets new summons to testify as witness in Poland

WARSAW, Poland - Polish prosecutors says they have summoned European Council President Donald Tusk to testify as a witness in their investigation of a 2010 plane crash that killed President Lech Kaczynski and 95 others. It is the second time that Tusk has been summoned by prosecutors to Poland which is currently ruled by his fierce political opponents.

