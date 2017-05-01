Trump, Putin signal new effort to coo...

Trump, Putin signal new effort to cooperate on Syria

Waco Tribune-Herald

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled improving prospects for cooperation in Syria Tuesday in what the White House called a "very good" phone discussion that included a focus on setting up safe zones in the war-torn nation. The White House said the leaders also agreed to try to set up their first in-person meeting in July, on the sidelines of an international summit in Germany.

Chicago, IL

