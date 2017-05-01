Trump makes puzzling claim about Andrew Jackson, Civil War
DAY 9 - In this Jan. 28, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. DAY 9 - In this Jan. 28, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|13 hr
|Tm Cln
|26
|In Britain, between a rock and a hard place
|Sun
|Advents
|1
|Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands
|Sun
|slumdog indians
|4
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15)
|Apr 25
|About time
|8
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC