Trump chastises NATO, vows to crack down on leaks
President Donald Trump on Thursday chastised NATO leaders for not paying their fair share to protect the alliance, complaining in front of them that the defense burden the United States has shouldered for many years is “not fair” to its taxpayers. Trump also did not explicitly affirm that an attack on any member of the 28-nation alliance is an attack on all.
