Trump blasts German carmakers' U.S. s...

Trump blasts German carmakers' U.S. sales and threatens

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 27 Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Member of the divisional board of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Markus Schaefer ; CEO of German carmaker Daimler and Mercedes-Benz, Dieter Zetsche; German Chancellor Angela Merkel; Saxony State Premier Stanislaw Tillich; an unidentified executive, and director of Deutsche Accumotive GmbH & Co. KG, Frank Blom attend the opening of the new plant of the Accumotive company producing accumulators for cars in Kamenz, eastern Germany on Monday Accumotive is a subsidary of German car maker Daimler AG.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin Wed Lottery Traitors 111
News Trump says Germany is 'very bad' on trade Tue ardith 1
News Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris... Tue Denizen_Kate 68
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... May 28 Eric 9
News German police arrest suspected militants as Ber... May 25 Evilgelicalling 2
News 1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to... May 21 Rainbow Cookie Mo... 1
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,725 • Total comments across all topics: 281,457,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC