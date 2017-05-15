Trump and Erdogan are about to meet f...

Trump and Erdogan are about to meet face to face a " and ita s going to be awkward

16 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

President Donald Trump will sit down with face to face with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday - and it's likely to be awkward. The White House meeting comes a week after Trump signed off on a plan vehemently opposed by Turkey, which authorizes directly arming Syrian Kurds in the fight to take back the Islamic State capital of Raqqa in Syria.

