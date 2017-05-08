Tributes to - tremendous' British-bor...

Tributes to - tremendous' British-born doctor killed with fiancee in US penthouse

A British-born doctor killed alongside his anaesthetist fiancee in their luxury US penthouse has been described as "tremendous" by colleagues. Anaesthetist Richard Field, 49, and Lina Bolanos, 38, were found dead in the apartment in Boston, Massachusetts, on Friday night.

Chicago, IL

