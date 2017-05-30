Tributes paid to former First Ministe...

Tributes paid to former First Minister Rhodri Morgan

Read more: South Wales Argus

He was elected as an MP in 1987 for Cardiff West and went on to become leader of Welsh Labour and First Minister of Wales in 2000, replacing Alun Michael, and held the position until 2009. Mr Michael, now police and crime commissioner for South Wales, was among the first to pay tributes to who he called "the most popular politician of his generation".

Chicago, IL

