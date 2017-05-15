Tory pledge to scrap tolls for motori...

Tory pledge to scrap tolls for motorists using Severn Crossings

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Prestwichandwhitefieldguide.co.uk

The move will mean motorists making around 25 million journeys using the Severn Crossings every year will no longer be hit by fees of up to A 20. . @theresa_may and her team of @Conservatives will abolish the tolls on the Severn Crossings delivering a A 100m boost to the economy #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/qWz7qVFFsH "By significantly reducing the cost of doing business between Wales and England, the Conservatives continue to deliver on improving the economic prospects of ordinary working people "There is only one leader at this election who will put the economic prospects of all parts of the United Kingdom first.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prestwichandwhitefieldguide.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) 9 hr Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) 10 hr Norwegian Supremacy 52
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) 12 hr Lottery Traitors 18
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) 12 hr Lottery Traitors 11
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) 12 hr Media Matters 62
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) 18 hr Romney bots 29
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May 14 Hateromanians 205
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,975 • Total comments across all topics: 281,071,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC