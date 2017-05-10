Tony Blair calls for Britain-Ireland deal on border to limit Brexit damage
Tony Blair has said a deal between Britain and Ireland on the future of the border with Northern Ireland is the best way of limiting damage from Brexit. The former British prime minister told a meeting in the Irish Republic of Europe's centre-right political groups that a "hard border" on the island would be a disaster.
