TOMORROW: Flying Scotsman to travel through Somerset - but timetable is kept secret
THE 'world's most famous train' will arrive in Somerset tomorrow after months of anticipation - but serious trespassing incidents mean we can't tell you when. The Flying Scotsman is due to travel through the glorious countryside, travelling through Bristol down to Bishops Lydeard tomorrow .
