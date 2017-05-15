Three men guilty of dismembering Irish criminal's body but acquitted of his murder
Philip County , Barry McArdle and Kenneth Brunell were sentenced to two years in prison for hiding a dead body - a felony under Dutch law. The judges said in their verdict that the outcome of the investigation into Ennis' violent death is "highly unsatisfactory, especially for Ennis' next of kin, who do not know who murdered him."
