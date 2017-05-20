Thousands in Madrid back no-confidence vote against PM Rajoy
Thousands of Spaniards are rallying in Madrid to support a no-confidence vote against conservative Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy brought by the far-left Podemos party. The rally Saturday under the slogan "We have to throw them out" is being held in the Puerta del Sol, a large square in the heart of Spain's capital.
