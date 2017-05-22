Theresa May aims to refocus campaign ...

Theresa May aims to refocus campaign on Brexit amid Tory social care 'wobble'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Theresa May is seeking to steady Tory nerves amid fears the party's controversial plans to overhaul the funding of social care are costing it support at the ballot box. With less than three weeks to polling day, the Prime Minister will use the launch of the Conservatives' Welsh manifesto to try to refocus the election debate on Brexit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to... Sun Rainbow Cookie Mo... 1
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) May 16 Lottery Traitors 18
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) May 16 Lottery Traitors 11
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) May 16 Media Matters 62
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) May 16 Romney bots 29
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,942 • Total comments across all topics: 281,204,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC