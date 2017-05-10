The Latest: Lebanese leaders congratu...

The Latest: Lebanese leaders congratulate Macron

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

French voters elected centrist Emmanuel Macron as the country's youngest president ever on Sunday, delivering a resoundin... . Supporters of French independent centrist presidential candidate, Emmanuel Macron celebrate outside the Louvre museum in Paris, France, Sunday, May 7, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... 7 hr Ned 1
News Germany's Merkel starts 3rd term in new coalition (Dec '13) 16 hr Macron your Presi... 62
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May 4 About time 13,280
News Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14) May 4 About time 7
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May 4 About time 38
News The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd... May 2 USA Today 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,105 • Total comments across all topics: 280,880,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC