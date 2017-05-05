The Latest: French presidential rival...

The Latest: French presidential rivals pick victory venues

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: 680News

Centrist Emmanuel Macron has opted for the Esplanade du Louvre. The area is already heavily guarded after an extremist attacker targeted soldiers near the museum during the presidential campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) Thu About time 13,280
News Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14) Thu About time 7
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) Thu About time 38
News The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd... May 2 USA Today 2
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) May 1 Tm Cln 26
News In Britain, between a rock and a hard place Apr 30 Advents 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,915 • Total comments across all topics: 280,811,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC