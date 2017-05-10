Sulley Muntari's racist abuse protest ban overturned
Sulley Muntari has had the one-match ban he received after protesting against racist abuse overturned, says world players' union Fifpro. The Pescara midfielder left the field after being booked in Sunday's Serie A game at Cagliari for complaining of being abused.
