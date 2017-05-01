Stark French choice: Fiery Le Pen or novice Macron
France's presidential candidates could hardly be more different: Pro-European progressive Emmanuel Macron is facing far-right, anti-immigration Marine Le Pen in their only direct debate Wednesday ahead of Sunday's runoff election. They differ on Europe, terrorism and in their personal styles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn...
|16 hr
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd...
|23 hr
|USA Today
|2
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|Mon
|Tm Cln
|26
|In Britain, between a rock and a hard place
|Sun
|Advents
|1
|Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands
|Apr 30
|slumdog indians
|4
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC