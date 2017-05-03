Stark French choice: Fiery Le Pen or novice Macron
France's presidential candidates could hardly be more different: Pro-European progressive Emmanuel Macron is facing far-right, anti-immigration Marine Le Pen in their only direct debate on Wednesday ahead of Sunday's run-off election. A supporter of French centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron pastes up a campaign poster, in Lille, northern France Mr Macron is passionately promoting common European ideals of peace, prosperity and freedom.
