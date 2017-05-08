Special' medieval text printed by William Caxton found buried in box
A unique example of medieval printed text by pioneer William Caxton, which had once been used to reinforce the spine of a book, has been hailed as a "thrilling" find. The two pages from a priest handbook dating back to late 1476 or early 1477 was found buried in a box at Reading University's archives by librarian Erika Delbecque as she catalogued thousands of items about the history of printing and graphic design.
