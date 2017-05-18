Spain's Socialists put Pedro Sanchez back in charge of party
Spain's Socialists voted to put Pedro Sanchez back in charge as their general secretary on Sunday, seven months after party heavyweights ousted him from power. In a stunning blow to the old guard of the Partido Socialista Obrero Espanol , Sanchez won 50 percent of the over 148,000 ballots, beating main rival Susana Diaz who received 40 percent despite the backing of most of the party's leaders.
