Scouting For Girls' Roy Stride: Slump in indie music has benefited us
Ten years after they released their eponymous chart-topping debut album, the singer-songwriter has bemoaned the lack of guitar bands coming out of Britain. "I tend to wonder whether indie guitar music is just finished in some ways, it's been such a long time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn...
|Tue
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd...
|Tue
|USA Today
|2
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|Mon
|Tm Cln
|26
|In Britain, between a rock and a hard place
|Apr 30
|Advents
|1
|Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands
|Apr 30
|slumdog indians
|4
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC