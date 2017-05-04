Russia gains control of eastern Ukraine

Russia gains control of eastern Ukraine

12 hrs ago

Leonid Androv, an electrician from Kiev, was drafted into the Ukrainian army and spent a year fighting Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine after the conflict broke out in 2014. Now, like many other Ukrainians, he is ready to accept that those lands are lost.

Chicago, IL

