Russia gains control of eastern Ukraine
Leonid Androv, an electrician from Kiev, was drafted into the Ukrainian army and spent a year fighting Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine after the conflict broke out in 2014. Now, like many other Ukrainians, he is ready to accept that those lands are lost.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|Thu
|About time
|13,280
|Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14)
|Thu
|About time
|7
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Thu
|About time
|38
|The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd...
|May 2
|USA Today
|2
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|May 1
|Tm Cln
|26
|In Britain, between a rock and a hard place
|Apr 30
|Advents
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC