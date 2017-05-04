Romanian Kitsch Museum opens in Bucha...

Romanian Kitsch Museum opens in Bucharest

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

In this Thursday, May 4, 2017, photo a replica of Michelangelo's world-famous statue of David wearing a gaudy gilt necklace with a large US dollar pendant, stands at the entrance to the newly opened Bucharest Kitsch Museum,... . In this Thursday, May 4, 2017, photo museum owner Cristian Lica poses at the newly opened Bucharest Kitsch Museum, in Bucharest, Romania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) Thu About time 13,280
News Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14) Thu About time 7
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) Thu About time 38
News The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd... May 2 USA Today 2
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) May 1 Tm Cln 26
News In Britain, between a rock and a hard place Apr 30 Advents 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,375 • Total comments across all topics: 280,799,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC