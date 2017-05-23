Romania: daughter, aide of ex-president to stand trial
Basescu's daughter, daughter Ioana Basescu, ex-Tourism Minister Elena Udrea and journalist Dan Andronic were notified they would be sent to trial over the 2009 campaign. Basescu defeated former Foreign Minister Mircea Geoana in the election.
