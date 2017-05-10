Remember some of the best and worst o...

Remember some of the best and worst of the UK's Eurovision entries

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Bury Times

From Bucks Fizz to Daz Sampson, the UK has offered its neighbours in Europe some interesting delicacies across the 61-year history of the Eurovision song contest. Ahead of Saturday night's finale, we take a look at the UK's most successful and most tragic attempts at wooing the continent in the competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bury Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) Fri Pfizer Marriages 17
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Fri Russian Billionaires 10
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) Fri Limpball Viagra 61
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) May 11 Tm Cln 27
News Power plants could cut a third of their emissio... May 9 Solarman 1
News Charity to show Nazi concentration camp documen... May 9 Fundiementally ill 1
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) May 9 Bogus Repeal 61
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,481 • Total comments across all topics: 281,000,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC