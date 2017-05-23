Reaction to death of actor Roger Moore at age 89

This is a Saturday, July 2, 2011 file photo of British actor Sir Roger Moore as he arrives at the Monaco palace for the religious wedding ceremony of Prince Albert II of Monaco and Charlene Princess of Monaco. Roger Moore's family said Tuesday May 23, 2017 that the former James Bond star has died after a short battle with cancer i less FILE - This is a Saturday, July 2, 2011 file photo of British actor Sir Roger Moore as he arrives at the Monaco palace for the religious wedding ceremony of Prince Albert II of Monaco and Charlene Princess of ... more - "The world has lost one of its great champions for children - and the entire UNICEF family has lost a great friend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.