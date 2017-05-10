Ransomware attack

Britain's health service was hit Friday by a huge international cyberattack that froze computers at hospitals across the country - an attack that shut down wards, closed emergency rooms and brought medical treatments to a screeching halt. As similar widespread ransomware attacks were reported in dozens of countries, experts warned that online extortion attempts by hackers are a growing menace.

