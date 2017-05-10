Ransomware attack
Britain's health service was hit Friday by a huge international cyberattack that froze computers at hospitals across the country - an attack that shut down wards, closed emergency rooms and brought medical treatments to a screeching halt. As similar widespread ransomware attacks were reported in dozens of countries, experts warned that online extortion attempts by hackers are a growing menace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|- Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12)
|15 hr
|Pfizer Marriages
|17
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|17 hr
|Russian Billionaires
|10
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|18 hr
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|Thu
|Tm Cln
|27
|Power plants could cut a third of their emissio...
|May 9
|Solarman
|1
|Charity to show Nazi concentration camp documen...
|May 9
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|May 9
|Bogus Repeal
|61
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC