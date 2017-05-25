Q&A: What's behind Jeremy Corbyn's argument on terrorism and overseas conflicts?
As campaigning resumed on Friday ahead of the General Election, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn suggested links between Britain's involvement in conflicts such as Iraq and Afghanistan and the rise of terrorism at home. In an appeal to voters during a speech in London, he said Labour would change what the UK does abroad if the party wins power.
