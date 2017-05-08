Prison sentence increased for Czech who attempted to join IS
In this Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 file photo, 22-year-old Jan Silovsky, left, is escorted at the regional court in Plzen, Czech Republic. A Prague appeals court has increased a sentence to six years, Tuesday May 9, 2017, for a Czech who was convicted of an attempt to join the Islamic State militants in Syria.
