Prison sentence increased for Czech w...

Prison sentence increased for Czech who attempted to join IS

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

In this Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 file photo, 22-year-old Jan Silovsky, left, is escorted at the regional court in Plzen, Czech Republic. A Prague appeals court has increased a sentence to six years, Tuesday May 9, 2017, for a Czech who was convicted of an attempt to join the Islamic State militants in Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charity to show Nazi concentration camp documen... 8 hr Fundiementally ill 1
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) 10 hr Bogus Repeal 61
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... 19 hr Ned 1
News Germany's Merkel starts 3rd term in new coalition (Dec '13) Mon Macron your Presi... 62
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May 4 About time 13,280
News Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14) May 4 About time 7
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May 4 About time 38
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,478 • Total comments across all topics: 280,892,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC