Polls close in local elections weeks ahead of national vote
Polls have closed in local elections across Great Britain which will be closely studied by Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn just five weeks ahead of the General Election. The Conservatives will be interested in council results in Westminster's swing seats ahead of the June 8 vote, with Mrs May hoping her gamble of calling a snap election will boost her majority in the Commons.
