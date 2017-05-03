Polish president wants referendum on constitution in 2018
Poland's president said Wednesday that he wants the country to hold a referendum next year on possible changes to the nation's 20-year-old constitution. "It's time for a serious constitutional debate, not just with politicians but with the whole of the nation," President Andrzej Duda, who hails from the ruling conservative Law and Justice party, said during observances marking the national Constitution Day holiday.
