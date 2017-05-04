Poles protest their populist govt wit...

Poles protest their populist govt with large rally in Warsaw

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KAUZ

Young people carry flags and balloons during the yearly Schumann Parade supporting European Union ideas, in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, May 6, 2017. . People wave flags as they take part in the "Freedom March" organized by the main opposition parties in a protest against the ruling Law and Justice party and to support European Union ideas in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, May... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May 4 About time 13,280
News Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14) May 4 About time 7
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May 4 About time 38
News The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd... May 2 USA Today 2
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) May 1 Tm Cln 26
News In Britain, between a rock and a hard place Apr 30 Advents 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,919 • Total comments across all topics: 280,829,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC