Photo of dead seal reveals how littering leads to agonizing deaths
If you've ever - whether accidentally or purposely - thrown trash into the ocean, a photo by St. Mary's Seal Watch might make you want to go fish it out. The nonprofit organization located on St. Mary's Island, located near London off the coast of the United Kingdom, posted a photo of a seal last week that commenters called "heartbreaking."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|10 hr
|Tm Cln
|27
|Power plants could cut a third of their emissio...
|Tue
|Solarman
|1
|Charity to show Nazi concentration camp documen...
|May 9
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|May 9
|Bogus Repeal
|61
|Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade...
|May 8
|Ned
|1
|Germany's Merkel starts 3rd term in new coalition (Dec '13)
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|62
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May 4
|About time
|13,280
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC