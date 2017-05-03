Over-50s on Turner Prize shortlist after age limit scrapped

The shortlist for this year's Turner Prize includes two artists over the age of 50 for the first time in more than 25 years. Since 1991, the upper age limit for those eligible to be considered was set at 50 but the rule change was confirmed earlier this year to reflect "the fact that artists can experience a breakthrough in their work at any age".

