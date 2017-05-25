Obama Gets Rock Star Welcome in Berli...

Obama Gets Rock Star Welcome in Berlin, Praises Merkel

Barack Obama received a rock-star welcome in Berlin as he appeared at a public debate Thursday with Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom he praised as one of his "favorite partners" during his presidency. Security was tight in front of the German capital's iconic Brandenburg Gate, where Obama and Merkel appeared on a podium before thousands of people attending a gathering marking the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation.

