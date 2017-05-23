Nokia and Apple settle long-running legal disputes
Nokia's Mikko Korhonen, left, demonstrates to Pauli Kuikka how to use the OZO Virtual Reality camera before a the general meeting of the Finnish telecommunication network company Nokia in Helsinki, Tuesday May 23, 2017. Nokia and Apple have settled their numerous legal disputes after signing an agreement to work together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|German police arrest suspected militants as Ber...
|2 hr
|inbred Genius
|1
|1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to...
|May 21
|Rainbow Cookie Mo...
|1
|Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|52
|- Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12)
|May 16
|Lottery Traitors
|18
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|May 16
|Lottery Traitors
|11
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|May 16
|Media Matters
|62
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC