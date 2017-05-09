Nobel Prize winner to step down as ch...

Nobel Prize winner to step down as chair of peace group

In this file photo dated Feb. 16, 2016, former President of Finland Martti Ahtisaari at luncheon for political journalists in Helsinki, Finland. Nobel Peace Prize winner Ahtisaari announced Tuesday May9, 2017, that he is stepping down as chairman of Crisis Management Initiative, the peace organization he founded 17-years ago to help resolve global conflicts.

