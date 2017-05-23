NATO rolls out the red carpet, buffs its image for Trump
NATO is not only rolling out the red carpet for U.S. President Donald Trump in Brussels Thursday, but the military alliance - which Trump has declared obsolete - has been busy repackaging its image and is ready to unveil a new headquarters worth 1 billion euros . In recent months, member nations have strained to show they are ramping up defense spending as Trump has demanded.
