NATO rolls out the red carpet, buffs ...

NATO rolls out the red carpet, buffs its image for Trump

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WBT-AM Charlotte

NATO is not only rolling out the red carpet for U.S. President Donald Trump in Brussels Thursday, but the military alliance - which Trump has declared obsolete - has been busy repackaging its image and is ready to unveil a new headquarters worth 1 billion euros . In recent months, member nations have strained to show they are ramping up defense spending as Trump has demanded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News German police arrest suspected militants as Ber... 5 hr inbred Genius 1
News 1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to... May 21 Rainbow Cookie Mo... 1
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) May 16 Lottery Traitors 18
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) May 16 Lottery Traitors 11
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) May 16 Media Matters 62
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,727 • Total comments across all topics: 281,253,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC