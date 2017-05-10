Migrant's desperate SOS calls show It...

Migrant's desperate SOS calls show Italy and Malta arguing over 2013 boat rescue

13 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

An Italian news magazine has obtained recordings of telephone calls surrounding a deadly migrant boat sinking, revealing how a Syrian father's desperate calls for help went unheeded for hours as Italy and Malta argued over who should mount the rescue. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/migrants-desperate-sos-calls-show-italy-and-malta-arguing-over-2013-boat-rescue-35701576.html

Chicago, IL

