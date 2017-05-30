Merkel Warns EU of U.K. Seeking Regulatory Edge After Brexit
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the European Union needs to guard against the U.K. gaining an economic edge by easing regulation when it leaves the bloc. On day one after Brexit, the U.K. will be able to "chart a new path" by departing from EU standards on environmental protection, consumer safety and many other areas, Merkel told a business group in Berlin.
