Merkel wants to restart Minsk talks on eastern Ukraine

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has told Ukraine's president that she wants to initiate new talks on the stagnant peace process in his country. The German news agency dpa reported that Merkel said Saturday she wants to bring together President Petro Poroshenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, and herself to discuss the continuing violence in eastern Ukraine.

