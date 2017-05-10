Merkel says wants close cooperation w...

Merkel says wants close cooperation with France's Macron

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday she wanted close cooperation with French President-elect Emmanuel Macron and that their two countries would do everything to shape European policy. "We will do everything not only to help France but also to shape the European path with France," Merkel said in the city of Aachen near the border with Belgium.

