Merkel says wants close cooperation with France's Macron
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday she wanted close cooperation with French President-elect Emmanuel Macron and that their two countries would do everything to shape European policy. "We will do everything not only to help France but also to shape the European path with France," Merkel said in the city of Aachen near the border with Belgium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07)
|5 hr
|Hateromanians
|205
|- Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12)
|Fri
|Pfizer Marriages
|17
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Fri
|Russian Billionaires
|10
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|Fri
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|May 11
|Tm Cln
|27
|Power plants could cut a third of their emissio...
|May 9
|Solarman
|1
|Charity to show Nazi concentration camp documen...
|May 9
|Fundiementally ill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC