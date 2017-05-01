Merkel in Russia for talks with Putin...

Merkel in Russia for talks with Putin over Ukraine conflict

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has arrived in Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin on the unresolved conflict in Ukraine and the civil war in Syria. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has arrived in Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin on the unresolved conflict in Ukraine and the civil war in Syria.

